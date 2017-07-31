Multiple crews fight early-morning fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Multiple crews fight early-morning fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A number of crews were called early Monday morning to put out a structure fire in Lawrence County.

According to Craighead County Dispatch, they first received a call about the fire around 3 a.m.

It led to an unlisted address on Highway 91.

Fire crews including those from Alicia, Bono, and Cash helped put out the fire.

The structure was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported with the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

