Missouri man killed in weekend crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Missouri man killed in weekend crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

A Missouri man died following a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old John D. Minks of Malden was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 north on Missouri Highway 53 near Poplar Bluff when the crash happened.

The car reportedly went off the right side of the road and overturned just after 12 p.m.

Minks, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car, according to MSHP.

He was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he died over an hour later.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Missouri man killed in weekend crash

    Missouri man killed in weekend crash

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:53:38 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-07-31 12:05:09 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Missouri man died following a crash Sunday afternoon.

    A Missouri man died following a crash Sunday afternoon.

  • Breaking

    Early-morning armed robbery in Jonesboro

    Early-morning armed robbery in Jonesboro

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-07-31 09:22:24 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:44:56 GMT

    Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning armed robbery.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning armed robbery.

  • Multiple crews fight early-morning fire

    Multiple crews fight early-morning fire

    Monday, July 31 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-07-31 10:35:51 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 7:07 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:07:17 GMT

    A number of crews were called early Monday morning to put out a structure fire in Lawrence County.

    A number of crews were called early Monday morning to put out a structure fire in Lawrence County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly