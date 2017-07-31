Missouri man killed in weekend crash

A Missouri man died following a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old John D. Minks of Malden was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 north on Missouri Highway 53 near Poplar Bluff when the crash happened.

The car reportedly went off the right side of the road and overturned just after 12 p.m.

Minks, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car, according to MSHP.

He was taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he died over an hour later.

