Signal light, power pole damaged in crash; 2 injured

Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro Monday morning.

According to Craighead County Dispatch, the crash happened at S. Caraway Rd. and Race St. near Gateway Tire.

Jonesboro police say the crash happened when a Dodge Durango traveling northbound on Race Street ran the light and struck a pickup truck, which then caused the pickup truck to hit another pickup truck.

Police tell Region 8 News two drivers were sent to a Jonesboro hospital with minor injuries.

Also, a power pole and a signal light were damaged, according to dispatch.

Traffic was limited around the intersection for about an hour as crews cleaned up the wreck.

