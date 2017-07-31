Power outages planned for some PLWC customers

If the lights go out in some Paragould neighborhoods this week it's likely a planned event.

Paragould Light Water and Cable is planning two electrical outages on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday's outage for the Stafford edition, which includes Stafford, Asa, Daniel, Eric, Amanda, Susan, and Marcie Drive, will last about 30 minutes starting around 10 a.m.

PLWC will do maintenance in the area while the power is down.

On Tuesday, another outage is planned for Eric and Marcie Dr. for about two hours as crews complete maintenance work. The outage will start around 8:15 a.m.

