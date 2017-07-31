Italian fast food, optometrists coming to new plaza

Paragould will soon have a new Italian eatery and an optometry group familiar with Jonesboro residents.

On Monday, Haag Brown Commercial in Jonesboro announced plans for the opening of a Fazoli's as well as a new site for Elite Eye Care.

The restaurant and doctor's office are part of the Elite 412 Plaza that will be built on the former Sunset Motel site across from Arby's.

Demolition of the hotel site is expected soon with construction to follow.

Haag Brown states both businesses in the plaza should be open in early Spring 2018.

