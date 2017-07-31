Search underway for Lake Norfork drowning victim

Dive teams will attempt to retrieve a possible drowning victim from Lake Norfork.

Charles Hogan Daniels, 70, of Jordan jumped off a boat into the water Sunday afternoon and disappeared, according to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen north of Jordan Island, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Arkansas Game and Fish agents, along with the sheriff’s office and fire and rescue teams searched the area by boat until 11:30 p.m. Sunday when sonar detected a possible body in 115-feet of water.

A recovery team of divers will attempt to recover the body on Monday.

