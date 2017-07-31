Paragould woman faces charges in connection to the death of a baby

A Paragould woman faces a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of her baby.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Paragould police were called to a residence on April 12, in response to an infant that wasn’t breathing.

The infant was transported to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.

Later that morning, Greene County Coroner Dick Pace was notified the infant had died.

The infant’s body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy which later revealed the baby had drugs in its system.

According to the affidavit, the autopsy listed the infant’s cause of death as diazepam and hydrocodone toxicity complicating an unsafe sleep environment.

The baby's mother, Aretta McGarraugh, 34, was arrested Friday, July 28, and charged with two counts of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and manslaughter.

She's being held on a $500,000 bond.

