Medical professionals start joining marijuana system

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Several medical professionals are joining Arkansas' rising medical marijuana market, but many health care providers remain hesitant or opposed to participating.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association is compiling a list of doctors willing to certify patients to use medical marijuana.



Dr. John House with the Eureka Springs Family Clinic is one of the doctors willing to sign the certifications. House says he sees medical marijuana as "legitimate health care."



But other physicians say they're reluctant to prescribe marijuana because they can't control the particular variety of the plant or its extracts, as they could with a prescription.



Medical marijuana hasn't become legally available in the state. But according to the state Health Department almost 300 residents have been approved for their medical marijuana card.

