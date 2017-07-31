Man accused of yanking hair out of woman's scalp during assault

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Memphis man with aggravated assault after Jonesboro police said he punched a woman and yanked a clump of hair out of her scalp.

According to the probable cause affidavit submitted in Craighead County District Court, Fredrick Jerome Jackson punched the victim, whom he had been casually dating, in the head and neck following an argument Thursday night at an apartment on Barrett Circle.

The victim told Officer Keith Baggett that Jackson grabbed her hair and yanked a small clump out of the scalp. Baggett stated he found the hair on the floor next to the sofa.

The woman said Jackson flung her across a table, then kicked her in the face, head and back.

At one point she claimed Jackson pulled a folding knife out of his pocket and held the blade to her throat, saying he would kill her.

Jonesboro police arrested Jackson early the next morning and took him to the Craighead County Detention to await Monday’s probable cause hearing.

Upon reviewing the court documents, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Jackson with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Fowler set Jackson’s bond at $50,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Jackson is due in circuit court on Aug. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android