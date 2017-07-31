Police: Naked woman snatches infant, attempts to run away with her

A naked woman is accused of snatching a baby and attempting to run away with the infant on Sunday.

According to a Jonesboro police report, the incident happened at Garden Manor Apartments.

The mother of the infant, Tiasia Foster, told Region 8 News an 11-year-old was holding her child when Melissa Garcia hopped out of a bath tub and snatched the baby from the girl.

Foster said neighbors were able to get her daughter away from Garcia, and the 11-year-old ran back to Foster’s house.

According to the police report, Foster said Garcia continued to run after the child and her baby while fully naked, eventually beating on her door, nearly knocking it down, trying to get to the baby.

Jonesboro police arrived and found Garcia lying on the ground. She got up and, still nude, stocking bystanders attempting to fight them.

According to the report, Garcia became irate and began cussing at the officers on scene, and the officers then tased her.

The report goes on to say Garcia attempted to fight her way out of being arrested, and an officer then tased her again.

She was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for medical treatment.

Garcia faces several charges including 3rd degree endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree assault.

Region 8 News spoke to Foster this afternoon and will have a live update on her take of what happened on Region 8 News at 6.

She is expected in court August 9.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android