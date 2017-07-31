Familiar face appears in court again for familiar crimes

A man’s reappearance in district court did not go unnoticed Monday by the judge.

“Didn’t I see you two weeks ago,” Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler asked 18-year-old Juan Francisco Baldazo.

The judge was right.

On Monday, July 17, Baldazo appeared in Fowler’s courtroom via Skype on two counts of breaking and entering; theft of a firearm; theft greater than $5,000; and criminal trespass.

On the last day of July, he reappeared on two additional counts of breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle and theft of $1,000 or less from a vehicle.

The detective who presented the probable cause affidavit told Fowler the charges were a “continuation” of the earlier case, in which a woman with whom he was staying reported his actions to Brookland police.

Since his arrest earlier in the month, investigators were able to recover more evidence, and more victims stepped forward.

Among the evidence was a phone that Baldazo had in his possession that detectives learned had been reported stolen on June 30. The victim was able to positively identify the phone as the one stolen out of his vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Another victim, who lived just down the street, also positively identified a Dell laptop discovered inside Baldazo’s backpack, the court document said. She said it was stolen around the same time as the man’s phone was taken.

Baldazo remains in the Craighead County Detention Center on the original $50,000 bond.

“Your next court date is still Aug. 29,” Fowler told Baldazo before dismissing him, again.

