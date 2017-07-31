Both teens who escaped detention center are in custody - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Both teens who escaped detention center are in custody

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

Two teens are back in custody after they walked off the property of the Division of Youth Services in Harrisburg. 

Harrisburg Police Lt. Justin Kimble said the two boys, a 17-year-old Hispanic from Springfield and a 15-year-old African American from Little Rock, escaped around 3:26 p.m. during a transition period. 

Shortly after midnight, Lt. Kimble confirmed to Region 8 News the teens had been captured.

He said someone spotted them near the Poinsett/Craighead county line around the Country Liquor Store.

A Poinsett County Sheriff’s deputy took them back to the same facility, but eventually, they will be moved to a more secure facility in Arkansas.

Lt. Kimble also said they will be charged with escape.

Police said one of the teens was from Pulaski County, and the other was from Conway County. 

Workers said the boys went behind the facility into a wooded area headed north. 

Lt. Kimble said both boys were last seen wearing the standard uniform, khaki pants, blue polo and a white undershirt. 

Two teens escaped from the facility back in March as well

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 2 killed in car accident in Sharp County

    2 killed in car accident in Sharp County

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-08-01 05:16:09 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:21 AM EDT2017-08-01 06:21:13 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Two people are dead after a car accident in Sharp County.

    According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Phyliss Gatewood, 86 of Highland, was driving westbound on Highway 62/412 in Ash Flat, Monday afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m.

    Two people are dead after a car accident in Sharp County.

    According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Phyliss Gatewood, 86 of Highland, was driving westbound on Highway 62/412 in Ash Flat, Thursday afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m.

  • Both teens who escaped detention center are in custody

    Both teens who escaped detention center are in custody

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:17:24 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-08-01 05:23:29 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two teens are back in custody after they walked off the property of the Division of Youth Services in Harrisburg. 

    Two teens are back in custody after they walked off the property of the Division of Youth Services in Harrisburg. 

  • Immunization clinic held for students before school

    Immunization clinic held for students before school

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:49:21 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:55:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Arkansas Department of Health is urging all parents to get their children up-to-date on their vaccinations before the school year begins.

    The Arkansas Department of Health is urging all parents to get their children up-to-date on their vaccinations before the school year begins.

    •   
Powered by Frankly