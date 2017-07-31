Both teens who escaped detention center are in custody

Two teens are back in custody after they walked off the property of the Division of Youth Services in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police Lt. Justin Kimble said the two boys, a 17-year-old Hispanic from Springfield and a 15-year-old African American from Little Rock, escaped around 3:26 p.m. during a transition period.

Shortly after midnight, Lt. Kimble confirmed to Region 8 News the teens had been captured.

He said someone spotted them near the Poinsett/Craighead county line around the Country Liquor Store.

A Poinsett County Sheriff’s deputy took them back to the same facility, but eventually, they will be moved to a more secure facility in Arkansas.

Lt. Kimble also said they will be charged with escape.

Police said one of the teens was from Pulaski County, and the other was from Conway County.

Workers said the boys went behind the facility into a wooded area headed north.

Lt. Kimble said both boys were last seen wearing the standard uniform, khaki pants, blue polo and a white undershirt.

Two teens escaped from the facility back in March as well.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android