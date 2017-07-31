Police: Two teens escape from juvenile detention center

Two teens are currently missing after they walked off the property of the Division of Youth Services in Harrisburg.

According to Lieutenant Justin Kimble with the Harrisburg Police Department, the two boys, a 17-year-old Hispanic from Springfield and a 15-year-old African American from Little Rock, escaped around 3:26 p.m. during a transition period.

Police say one of the teens was from Pulaski County, and the other was from Conway County.

Workers said the boys went behind the facility into a wooded area headed north.

Kimble said both boys were last seen wearing the standard uniform, khaki pants, blue polo and a white undershirt.

Since they are juveniles, police cannot release their names or photos.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or have seen them, contact the Harrisburg police at (870) 408-2215.

Two teens escaped from the facility back in March as well.

