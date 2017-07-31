Piggott School District to debut app

The Piggott School District will soon have their own app in the iTunes store.

The school district plans to allow the app to be downloaded by the public, starting next week.

A teacher at the school said she is excited to show parents the new app during school open houses.

“They’ll be able to find out when the ball games are, the sports schedules will be on there, the testing schedules,” Faith Conley said. “Our teachers will be able to go on there and put things they want the public to see.”

Conley said the app will provide video of school events and even access to student’s grades to parents.

Community members can also download the app to keep up with scores of games and other school events.

“Now we can do so much more,” Conley said. “In this day and time of technology, we’re going to be able to show the community more what’s going on.”

She said the school took notice when parents were not logging into the school website and hopes the app will help parents learn more about the school.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android