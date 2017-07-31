JPD: Suspects fired shots at each other with child nearby - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects who shot at one another as an eight-year-old child looked on Saturday. 

According to the incident report, police went to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about the shots being fired. 

About an hour later, police got a second call about vehicle damage in the same area. 

"I examined the vehicle and found a bullet hole just above the driver side front tire and inside the engine compartment, I located what appeared to be a 9mm bullet," Officer Ethan Sanderlin said. 

The person who called police said she saw what happened. 

"She ran for cover and later realized that (the 8-year-old) was standing just behind her vehicle as the shots were being fired," Sanderlin said. 

Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867). 

