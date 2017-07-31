Statement from A-State Head Football Coach Blake Anderson Regarding Khari Lain

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/31/17) – Responding to media inquiries regarding senior student-athlete Khari Lain, the Arkansas State football program has announced Lain will not be participating in any of the team’s 2017 games while serving a suspension issued by the NCAA for not meeting one of its policies administered at A-State’s 2016 Cure Bowl appearance.

“We are obviously disappointed for both Khari and our team that he won’t be on the field for his senior season,” said A-State head football coach Blake Anderson. “We are thankful for everything he did for our team as a player the last three seasons. We are hopeful he will use this as a learning experience as he pursues his degree, which he is expected to earn in three-and-a-half years as he is on track to graduate this December.”

Lain will remain a member of the A-State football program, although he will not participate in any practices or games as a player. He will continue to pursue his bachelor’s degree while assisting with duties carried out by team support staffs. Lain’s eligibility will expire at the end of the 2017 season.

The Arkansas State Athletics Department and Anderson will have no further comment on this matter.