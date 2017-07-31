New state law on texting and driving a good move, police chief says

A new state law dealing with texting and driving allows police to issue tickets if a person is caught texting and driving. (Source: KAIT)

A new state law dealing with texting and driving is a step in the right direction in creating a more safer roadway, Caraway Police Chief William Hicks said Monday.

Hicks said his department will be working to enforce the law. Hicks also said he believes that too many young people have been killed or injured due to texting and driving.

The department has given warnings for texting and driving but now will issue tickets.

Hicks said one incident he saw recently brought the message home.

"I've stopped a lady one time doing 75 mph in a school zone- because she was texting and not paying attention and then got upset when I wrote her a ticket like I said it's dangerous and we are going to do our best to protect our kids," Hicks said.

Hicks said he is hopeful that the new law will open the eyes of distracted drivers.

