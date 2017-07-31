Good surveillance cameras key to investigations, police say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Good surveillance cameras key to investigations, police say

A good surveillance camera can help police, if and when a robbery or assault occurs, Jonesboro police said Monday.
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It has been said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and Jonesboro police are asking people to invest in good surveillance cameras. 

The cameras can help police if or when a burglary, robbery or theft happens, Public Information Specialist for Jonesboro police Paul Holmes said. 

Holmes said investigators can often have difficulty, especially if the cameras are not working or are of poor quality.

A recent case of a shoplifter at the Fred's on Caraway Road bears this out, Holmes said. A shoplifter was caught on tape shoplifting. 

An employee there showed police a video, but the suspect's face was too blurry for officers to put together a quality picture, Holmes said. 

"If it serves your needs well, chances are it will serve our needs well in terms of picture quality and our ability to identify either a suspect's vehicle or a suspected individual themselves," Holmes said. 

Police also say that time is of the essence in getting the video to authorities.

The sooner residents and business owners are able to retrieve the footage, the better the chance that police can make an arrest.  

