Sonic heading to Piggott, mayor says

A Sonic restaurant is set to be built in Piggott within the next 45 days, Mayor Jim Poole said. (Source: KAIT)

Residents in Piggott will soon be able to get chili cheese Coneys and peanut butter milkshakes with the construction of a new Sonic restaurant.

According to Mayor Jim Poole, the restaurant is set to be completed within 45 days. The property, which was recently a vacant lot, was bought about a year and a half ago.

Construction began last week on the project, and Poole said residents are happy to see construction work starting on the new restaurant.

