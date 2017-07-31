Sonic heading to Piggott, mayor says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sonic heading to Piggott, mayor says

Residents in Piggott will soon be able to get chili cheese Coneys and peanut butter milkshakes with the construction of a new Sonic restaurant. 

According to Mayor Jim Poole, the restaurant is set to be completed within 45 days. The property, which was recently a vacant lot, was bought about a year and a half ago. 

Construction began last week on the project, and Poole said residents are happy to see construction work starting on the new restaurant. 

