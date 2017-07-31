Sonic now open in Piggott - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sonic now open in Piggott

(Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Piggott is now home to a new Sonic restaurant.

Construction on the building began in July and they officially opened this week.

 The property, which was recently a vacant lot, was bought about a year and a half ago. 

Mayor Poole said many residents are thrilled to have another new business in the area.

