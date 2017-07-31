Bond set for suspect in Jonesboro stabbing case

A man is in custody after reportedly stabbing another man in the neck.

Jonesboro police went to the 300-block of Drake Street around 8 p.m. Monday after getting a call.

The victim, 52-year-old Roy Kimble of Jonesboro, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for the treatment of his wounds, according to JPD.

Court documents indicate Kimble had broken up a fight involving 51-year-old Billy Ray Dixon of Jonesboro.

The man reportedly left, came back to the scene, and stabbed Kimble in the left side of the neck and the left arm. The neck wound required immediate medical attention.

Dixon was arrested a few blocks away from the scene.

His bond was set at $150,000 on the charge of second-degree battery during a probable cause hearing Tuesday.

A court date for Dixon was scheduled for Sept. 29.

