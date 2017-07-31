JPD: One in custody after stabbing - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: One in custody after stabbing

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro police Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, a suspect is in custody after reportedly stabbing a person in the neck. 

Jonesboro police went to the 300-block of Drake Street around 8 p.m. Monday after getting a call. The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

Holmes said the suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the scene. 

