JPD: One in custody after stabbing

According to Jonesboro police Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, a suspect is in custody after reportedly stabbing a person in the neck.

Jonesboro police went to the 300-block of Drake Street around 8 p.m. Monday after getting a call. The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Holmes said the suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the scene.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android