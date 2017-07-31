Names released in Jonesboro stabbing case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Breaking

Names released in Jonesboro stabbing case

Billy Ray Dixon (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Billy Ray Dixon (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man is in custody after reportedly stabbing another man in the neck.

Jonesboro police went to the 300-block of Drake Street around 8 p.m. Monday after getting a call.

The victim, 52-year-old Roy Kimble of Jonesboro, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to JPD.

Billy Ray Dixon, 51, of Jonesboro was arrested a few blocks away from the scene.

Dixon, according to police, will have a probable cause hearing Tuesday afternoon.

