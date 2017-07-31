At 10: Hundreds sign petition to stop potential rezoning for new - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Hundreds sign petition to stop potential rezoning for new apartment complex

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, hear from a woman who organized a petition to stop the proposed rezoning near Gladiolus Apartments for a new apartment complex. Japhanie Gray tells us why she decided to start the petition.

Plus, the first day of school is just around the corner. Hear why parents took part in an immunization clinic today in Greene County.

And Rachel Coulter will tell us about our next chance of rain.

  • New state law on texting and driving a good move, police chief says

    Monday, July 31 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-08-01 01:41:09 GMT
    A new state law dealing with texting and driving is a step in the right direction in creating a more safer roadway, Caraway Police Chief William Hicks said Monday. 

  • Sonic heading to Piggott, mayor says

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:07:10 GMT
    Residents in Piggott will soon able to get chili cheese Coneys and peanut butter milkshakes with the construction of a new Sonic restaurant. 

  • Fake website ripping off consumers, targeting parents

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:46:47 GMT

    Parents know babies are expensive. Now, many parents search the internet for ways to save money, but sometimes that can backfire.

