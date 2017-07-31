Fashion forward event to raise money for Arkansas Children’s Hos - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fashion forward event to raise money for Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Chic, hip or in-style. The latest fashions for fall will be featured at the 29th annual Phi Mu Fashion Show at the Cooper Alumni Center on Thursday, August 3. But one of the bigger draws to the event might be ladies looking for pearls.

“The Phi Mu Fashion Show is known for our door prizes,” Emily Devereux, a Phi Mu alumna said. “You know, you buy a ticket, you attend. You are in the drawing for all of them. All of the boutiques give gorgeous door prizes.”

This year, Sissy’s Log Cabin has upped the ante on door prizes.

“Sissy’s Log Cabin has been so generous! Last year, they gave us pearl earrings and people were showing up at the door wanting pearl earrings,” Devereux said. “This year, it’s the pearls! I wonder who is going to be the lucky winner who gets to wear them out of the fashion show.”

Stores participating in this year’s fashion show are Chicos, David’s Bridal, Darlings of Newport, Enhancements, Fabrik, Gearhead Outfitters, Grey Suede, Lundie of Trumann, Noah, Refinery, Steamroller Blues, and Wenfields.  

“We have a lot of participation for this fashion show,” Devereux said. "We really owe it to this area, the community that’s really dug in.”

Lunch will be served during the fashion show. There is limited seating and tickets will only be sold before the show date, not at the door. Tickets are $30 and can be bought from any of the NEA Phi Mu Alumnae or by calling Aylia Poston at 870-932-5125.

Proceeds will benefit Arkansas Children's Hospital. ACH is a part of the Children's Miracle Network. Phi Mu is the only sorority to be a corporate sponsor of Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

