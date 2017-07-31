Hundreds sign petition opposed to 280 apartments

Petitioners are putting up a fight against a proposed rezoning that would allow 280 apartment units to be added on Gladiolus Drive.

“So many residents in that area had little to no notice about this entire situation,” said Pattie Lack, leader of the petition. “They posted these signs up where people can’t easily see them where by law they need to have the signs posted where passersby and residents know.”

Lack said there are a number of reasons why they are opposed to the rezoning.

“This is important because more crimes are already in the area,” said Lack. “That would increase and traffic is already horrible. More than anything it is a safety concern for children getting dropped off by the bus at the gas station.”

Right now there is a Facebook group developed for this very opposition called Apartment 280. Several residents have not only commented online but on paper as well.

“There are several letters stating the opposition to this,” said Lack. “Even the Nettleton School District is opposed to more apartments going up in the area.”

Lack feels there is a better way to improve the city of Jonesboro.

“They figure that there just all these apartments so let’s just make this apartment city but you know it is a C-3 commercial property right now,” said Lack. “Bring in the business. If they want to grow Jonesboro don't grow it with apartments, grow it with businesses and then the people will come.”

So far, Lack said they have received over 500 signatures that they plan to present before the city council.

“I hope this shows them that there are so many people concerned about this and that this is really important to them,” said Lack. “I just hope the city council makes the right decision.”

The group plans to make their presentation of opposition Tuesday at 5:30. They will be accepting more signatures until the meeting starts.

Region 8 News reached out to the developers asking for the rezoning request. They have yet to respond.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android