GCT launches lunch menu app

Greene County Tech School District recently launched a new app that would better keep students and parents informed on the lunch menu.

“We use a food service management company, OPAA, to help with our child nutrition services and in our partnership, they have partnered with a menu company called Nutrislice,” said Scott Gerrish, assistant superintendent.

Gerrish said this helps them stay technologically up to date as far as being paperless.

“It is basically an online menu where parents, students, and patrons can download the app or check it out online,” said Gerrish. “It is just that age where all of us carry a little office in our pockets and that office is our phones so they will have easy access to tracking what their children are eating.”

Several features are involved in Nutrislice.

“It is not just the fact that you can get the menu on a computer but you can also see the nutritional value of the food,” said Gerrish. “Also, there is this unique filtering of certain allergies for certain student. They can personalize the menu to watch what they are eating more closely.”

Gerrish said they will still have paper menus for parents wanting the menu printed out, but you can always download the app for free for both Android and iPhone devices.

“Just another attempt to try to accommodate our patrons, our parents our students and help them be able to access their child's nutrition because that is a very important part of their education,” said Gerrish.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android