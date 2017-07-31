Immunization clinic held for students before school

The Arkansas Department of Health is urging all parents to get their children up-to-date on their vaccinations before the school year begins.

An immunization clinic was held Monday at the Greene County Health Department for school-aged children anywhere from preschool to college.

ADH released this statement to Region 8 News:

“The Arkansas Department of Health encourages parents to make sure that their children are up-to-date on vaccines before sending them back to school. School-age children, from preschoolers to college students, need vaccines. Making sure that children receive all their vaccinations on time is one of the most important things you can do as a parent to ensure your children’s long-term health—as well as the health of friends, classmates, and others in your community.”

Deidre Medelman is a parent who took her two boys to the immunization clinic and she said she is pleased with the department’s initiative.

“I'm happy,” said Medelman. “I think all of the kids should have it done. It helps them and it helps everybody else too.”

To find out what vaccines are recommended for your child by their age, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.

