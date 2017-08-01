Church hopes to clothe children in need

Laura Parnell appeared on Mid-Day to explain the need behind the Monette Church of Christ clothing giveaway. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Going back-to-school can get expensive and, for some families, it is cost prohibitive. But, members of a local church are making it their mission to help ease the burden for families of children who need clothing for the new school year.

“One of the hallmarks of the Christian faith is love and service,” Laura Parnell said. Parnell is the wife of the church’s minister.

“Our clothing drive is in response to a need we saw in the community for clothing. It has been going for 15 years as an outreach that we have wanted and been able to give to our community,” Parnell said. “During back-to-school season, it is very expensive to buy all the supplies and the clothing. We saw that need and we wanted to do our part to fill it. There are no income requirements.”

The ministry has grown over the years. This year, it will run from August 10-12 at the Monette Church of Christ located at 702 West Drew Avenue in Monette.

“The only qualification is: If you can drive to Monette, you are welcome to come and get some clothes,” Parnell said. “It’s on Highway 18. If you’re coming from Jonesboro, you just take Highland Drive and keep going. We’re right across from Buffalo Island Central.”

On Saturday, the hours for the giveaway will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The rest of the week, however, the hours will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Nothing ever goes to waste during our clothing drive,” Parnell said. “The last two years, all the leftover clothing has gone to the Ukraine and the year before that, we donated all the leftovers to the Children’s Home in Paragould.”

All items are gently used. If something is too well-worn, it won’t be used in the giveaway.

“We are accepting donations through the week. We have a bin set up at the entrance at the side of the building,” Parnell explained. “It’s a wooden bin. You just drive up anytime and drop them off. We just ask that you make sure they are gently used and that they are bagged.”

