2 killed in car accident in Sharp County

Two people are dead after a car accident in Sharp County.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Phyliss Gatewood, 86 of Highland, was driving westbound on Highway 62/412 in Ash Flat, Monday afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m.

She was making a left turn and was hit in the passenger side by a vehicle being driven by Ronnie Barnes, 62, of Walnut Ridge.

Phyliss Gatewood and Nelson Gatewood, 93 of Highland, were killed in the accident.

Barnes was injured in the accident.

