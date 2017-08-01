2 killed in car accident in Sharp County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2 killed in car accident in Sharp County

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
ASH FLAT, AR (KAIT) -

Two people are dead after a car accident in Sharp County.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Phyliss Gatewood, 86 of Highland, was driving westbound on Highway 62/412  in Ash Flat, Monday afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m.

She was making a left turn and was hit in the passenger side by a vehicle being driven by Ronnie Barnes, 62, of Walnut Ridge.

Phyliss Gatewood and Nelson Gatewood, 93 of Highland, were killed in the accident.

Barnes was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 2 killed in car accident in Sharp County

    2 killed in car accident in Sharp County

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-08-01 05:16:09 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:21 AM EDT2017-08-01 06:21:13 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Two people are dead after a car accident in Sharp County.

    According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Phyliss Gatewood, 86 of Highland, was driving westbound on Highway 62/412 in Ash Flat, Monday afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m.

    Two people are dead after a car accident in Sharp County.

    According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Phyliss Gatewood, 86 of Highland, was driving westbound on Highway 62/412 in Ash Flat, Thursday afternoon, just before 5:00 p.m.

  • Both teens who escaped detention center are in custody

    Both teens who escaped detention center are in custody

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-07-31 23:17:24 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-08-01 05:23:29 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two teens are back in custody after they walked off the property of the Division of Youth Services in Harrisburg. 

    Two teens are back in custody after they walked off the property of the Division of Youth Services in Harrisburg. 

  • Immunization clinic held for students before school

    Immunization clinic held for students before school

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:49:21 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:55:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Arkansas Department of Health is urging all parents to get their children up-to-date on their vaccinations before the school year begins.

    The Arkansas Department of Health is urging all parents to get their children up-to-date on their vaccinations before the school year begins.

    •   
Powered by Frankly