WWII veteran, GR8 Acts of Kindness winner killed in crash

Nelson Gatewood from GR8 Acts of Kindness interview in Feb. 2016 (Source: KAIT)

A man known for serving his country and his community died in a crash along with his wife.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Phyllis Gatewood, 86, of Highland was driving westbound on Highway 62/412 in Ash Flat, Monday just before 5 p.m.

She was making a left turn and was hit in the passenger side by a vehicle being driven by Ronnie Barnes, 58, of Walnut Ridge.

Phyllis Gatewood and her husband Nelson Gatewood, 93, of Highland, were killed in the accident.

Barnes was injured in the accident and taken to UAMS to be treated for his injuries.

Nelson Gatewood was the February 2016 GR8 Acts of Kindness winner.

Gatewood was the recipient of a Purple Heart after having been shot in WWII.

He was the commander of the Disabled American Veterans and chaplain for the American Legion Post in Ash Flat.

He also donated his time at area schools and senior centers.

