PAWS operating with no A/C after attempted theft

A shelter that helps animals in Paragould says its operating without a working A/C unit.

The Paragould Animal Welfare Society posted a picture to its Facebook page saying someone trespassed their property and tried to steal the unit.

The person left it so damaged, it's not working right now.

The non-profit says they are in need of money to fix it and would like donations.

You can donate at www.pawsparagould.org.

Right now, they don't have animals at the shelter and won't be able to until it's fixed.

