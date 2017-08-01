Former store manager arrested for theft

A man will need to find another job after investigators say he stole nearly $7,000 from the store he managed.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Danny P. Inskeep, 52, of Midway on suspicion of theft of property.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Inskeep stole two cash deposits from the Dollar General Store in Midway that he managed. The thefts, which occurred on July 14 and 15, totaled $6,925.28.

Investigators said Inskeep “floated” or “rolled” the deposits. They also accused him of falsifying the store’s deposit logs, which did not match the bank deposit receipts.

On Wednesday, July 26, a judge issued a warrant for Inskeep’s arrest. Deputies picked him up Monday, July 31, and took him to the Baxter County Detention Center where he was later released on $7,500 bond with an Aug. 3 circuit court date.

