Recall: iPhone cases cause skin irritation, chemical burns

Two dozen people have reportedly been injured by iPhone cases under recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), MixBin Electronics of Hamilton, N.J. is recalling liquid glitter iPhone cases because the contents inside the case can leak out causing skin irritations and chemical burns.

The cases were sold by Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017. The price range was between $15 and $65.

At least 24 people worldwide have reported irritation or burns, including 19 in the U.S., according to the recall.

One person reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn while another "reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands," CPSC stated.

Those who have any of the 24 cases under recall should contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.

Click here for more information from the CPSC.

