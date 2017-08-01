Rector man arrested for boating while intoxicated following crash

A Rector man was arrested for boating while intoxicated following a crash that seriously injured a Kennett man.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Adolphus D. Riggs, 47, of Rector following Saturday’s crash on the Current River at Snaggy Bend near Doniphan.

According to the boat/drowning incident report, the crash occurred as Paul E. Digges, 56, of Kennett was slowing down his 1990 Shoalrunner coming off the plane.

Investigators say Riggs was following in a 2005 Shoalrunner and did not give way. His vessel struck the stern of Digges’ watercraft.

Digges, who suffered serious injuries, was flown to The MED in Memphis, according to the report.

Officers arrested Riggs on suspicion of boating while intoxicated and failure to exercise the highest degree of care while operating watercraft. He was later released.

