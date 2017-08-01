Police: Man caught on camera attacking ATM

A man faces a felony charge after police say he was caught on camera attacking an ATM.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Tuesday to charge 24-year-old Jase Gunnar Robinson with first-degree criminal mischief. If convicted of the Class D felony, Robinson could be sentenced up to six years in prison and fined as much as $10,000.

According to court documents, video from the ATM showed Robinson attempting to use the machine at Iberia Bank, 400 S. Main, on Friday, July 7.

He then reportedly started hitting, kicking, and throwing rocks at the ATM, causing $2,125 in damages.

The affidavit stated Robinson was positively identified as the suspect.

Robinson appeared in person before Judge Fowler alongside a detective Tuesday afternoon. After reviewing the court documents and speaking with the detective, Fowler released Robinson on his own recognizance and instructed him to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

