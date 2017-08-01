Stories in the Forest to feature "A Peach on the Beach"

St. Bernards invites children and their parents to enjoy A Peach on the Beach.

This month's Stories in the Forest at The Mall at Turtle Creek will feature the Kamala Karina Millwood book read by dermatologist Dr. Mallory Hurst.

The book is one of Millwood’s Peach the Duck books. In it, Peach learns the importance of using sunscreen on the beach and other places.

Stories in the Forest is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. Bernards Fun Forest at The Mall at Turtle Creek and is open to the public at no charge.

The program gives parents some quality time with their children while exposing kids to some of the favorite books of local residents. It is sponsored by St. Bernards Women’s Council.

