JPD going online for new recruits

The Jonesboro Police Department is looking to increase its ranks.

The department is now accepting applications for police officer; however, unlike in the past, applications will only be available online.

“If anyone comes to the police department wanting an application, we are no longer using paper applications,” said Sgt. Cassie Brandon, community outreach and recruiting officer. “They must apply online.”

For those who do not have access to the internet, a kiosk is set up in the Human Resources office at the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church.

Successful applicants must first pass a physical test, which will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Valley View High School, 2116 Yarbrough Dr.

Those who pass the physical fitness assessment will then complete a written test.

More information on the written test, including a link to a practice exam, and the physical fitness requirements can be found here:

