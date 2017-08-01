CityYouth receives $1,000 check from area organization

One Jonesboro organization helped out another Tuesday with a check for $1,000.

Air Choice One presented CityYouth Ministries with the check after CityYouth won a contest on Facebook.

"A few months back we developed a program to bring awareness to the charities in Jonesboro," Air Choice One CEO and President Shane Storz said. "We did a social media contest on Facebook with five or six charities in the area."

The contest, according to a post on Facebook, was in honor of their four-year anniversary and in an effort to further Air Choice One's "mission of service."

People in Region 8 were able to vote once a day for any of the following organizations:

CASA

CityYouth Ministries

Family Crisis Center, Inc.

Food Bank of NEA

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro

Out of the Dark, Inc.

On Tuesday, Air Choice One announced that more than 5,000 people voted for CityYouth Ministries.

Executive Director of City Youth Denise Snider says this is going to help a lot.

"Just in terms of operations, daily operations," Snider said. "But when you have things like appliances break down or air conditioning units go out, that's obviously not in the budget for a non-profit like us."

The organization provides meals, educational support, and creative outlets through faith for children in need.

"This contest came along right when we had an air conditioning unit go out and two industrial refrigerators go out. This was pivotal for us to be able to pay those bills and also still be able to meet operations so we could have kids come," Snider said.

There are currently 120 children enrolled in CityYouth Ministries. Even more are on a waiting list to get in.

Storz said it's a well-deserved win for CityYouth.

"It's an amazing ministry, an amazing community support for kids in need who need additional meals throughout the day, education. Also, being Christ-centered as a ministry helps them learn about Jesus Christ," Storz said.

Similar contests were held in the other towns that Air Choice One operates in. Those winners are expected to be announced soon.

