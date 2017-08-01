Renewed traffic concerns after deadly wreck

Sharp County residents are concerned about what many have called a dangerous stretch of roadway on Highway 62/412 at Ash Flat.

Back in 2015, Region 8 News spoke with a woman who was worried about the intersection in front of Walmart.

Now two years later, those concerns are renewed after another deadly crash.

Most citizens say people drive too fast through Ash Flat, especially now that there are several businesses near the spot where a couple was killed.

Briana Bailey works at the Sonic on Highway 412 and saw the wreck Monday.

She said the road isn’t necessarily unsafe, but there are several areas where drivers can’t see very well, specifically when pulling out of Walmart or Dollar General.

The speed limit is 55 mph until right past Walmart, where it drops to 45 mph.

With the new Dollar Tree opening right across from Walmart Thursday, several people are worried that it will only get worse.

“You’re obviously going to get a lot more traffic into that area and, you know, people don’t really pay much attention anyway,” Bailey said.

Most people on social media had the same suggestion as her.

“Me and a lot of people have actually talked about, you know, we need to put in a stoplight or something like that to help that intersection because it’s already as dangerous as it is,” Bailey said.

Ash Flat Mayor Larry Fowler said Tuesday that the city is aware of the traffic concerns.

He said the city council has discussed adding a light there, but the city simply doesn’t have the money to install it right now.

He plans to research other funding options, though, or try to find other ways to help alleviate the issue.

The Ash Flat Police Department also released a statement on their Facebook page Tuesday saying they were saddened and concerned after Monday’s deadly crash.

“While there are many factors that cause accidents, speed is often a contributing factor,” the post stated. “Please be aware of speed limit signs and other signs alerting of dangers.”

There was another two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon in front of Walmart and Dollar Tree.

Fowler said he wants drivers to be aware of others pulling onto and off of the highway at all times.

