Officer: Too many people leaving pets in blazing hot cars

The Kennett Humane Department has written many citations for people leaving dogs in blazing hot cars.

“It doesn’t have to be very long, 10 minutes and the dog is already starting to have problems,” Tena Petix, an animal control officer, said. “They will die, they will literally have a heat stroke.”

Petix said this has become a disturbing thing in the summer months in Kennett.

They’ve received multiple calls, and officers have given just as many citations.

Petix said in a past case, an officer had to shatter a window to save a dog from dying.

“With the consent of the prosecutor, he got the dog out, whatever means you have to,” she said.

She described it as excruciating when walking up to a vehicle, seeing a pet panting and trying to escape to a cooler place.

“They'll dig, they'll dig the seats,” Petix said. “We've had them where they've ripped their toe nails out, they are so hot trying to get somewhere where it's not hot, Just leave your dogs at home. If you can’t stand to sit in a hot car neither can your pet.”

Petix said Dunklin County is no place for animal cruelty. Anyone found guilty of leaving a pet in a hot car could face a hefty fine.

“In Kennett, it’s no less than a $50 fine and up to $500, you can get up to 90 days in jail, you can get community service, and/or probation up to two years, or all of it,” Petix said.

She also mentioned, even with slightly cooler temperatures, cars can still get too hot for your pets.

