Highland School District adds several technical classes

There will be several new classes offered during the 2017-18 school year at Highland High School.

The school has expanded their medical professional classes because they fill up every year.

“We really try to respond to our students,” Communications Director for the Highland School District Kasey Carter said. “Our students are filling up our medical classes each year so we realized that’s a program they really want.”

The high school now has a CNA program and a pharmacy technician program that allows students to get those certifications while still in high school.

A student in the CNA program can also receive concurrent credit through Ozarka College.

In addition to the medical classes, the school’s business curriculum has also expanded.

They have added banking principles, banking operations, and teller training classes.

Carter said they want to help fill those jobs that are abundant in the Sharp County community.

“So we want to make sure that we are preparing not only our students going to college but also students that are going to enter the workforce and we want them to be able to enter at a pay scale above minimum wage,” Carter said.

The new classes are being paid for through two grants from the Department of Career and Technical Education.

The medical professionals' grant was for just over $36,000 and the banking and finance grant was for $38,000.

School administrators said they hope to expand these programs even further in the future and have discussed trying to add sports medicine to the curriculum.

