Local firefighter saves boy's life, family gives back

First responders in Dunklin County are deemed heroes after saving a little boy’s life, his parents think so, too.

A Hornesville boy, Owen Stone, recently needed emergency assistance, and Terry Vaughn with the Hornersville Volunteer Fire Department was the first on scene.

“The momma opened the door, holding her son, and there was blood everywhere,” Vaughn said.

The child had previously had surgery, he was bleeding from the mouth from complications from the procedure.

Vaughn said the child was limp, and that is when he began working on him and called for assisting agencies and Air Evac.

Owen became stable and was med flighted to a Jonesboro hospital. He survived.

Days later, after Owen’s recovery, he and his parents wanted to give back to the ones who saved his life.

“The family saw that we did not have child blood pressure cuffs, so they purchased three child blood pressure cuffs and donated them to our fire department, which was a blessing to us,” Vaughn said.

Owen has become a junior firefighter for the fire department and walked away with his life and new friends.

