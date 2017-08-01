Prosecutor: Two arrested after drug search

A pair of Mississippi County residents were arrested Tuesday in connection with a multi-agency drug bust in the region, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said.

Marquette Smith and Hollen Jefferson, both of Osceola, were arrested after 75 Drug Task Force agents, along with Osceola, Jonesboro, Wilson and the Arkansas State Police executed six search warrants in Osceola.

In the statement, Ellington said the warrants were part of an investigation into a neighborhood-based criminal organization involved in selling crack cocaine and meth in the Osceola area.

Officers found 40 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of meth during the search, as well as drug paraphernalia, two handguns and $1,555 in cash. Ellington said the investigation, which is ongoing, will put a huge damper on criminal activity in the area.

"Because of the commitments of Sheriffs (Marty) Boyd (Craighead County) and (Dale) Cook (Mississippi County), and Chiefs (Ollie) Collins (Osceola), (Rick) Elliot (Jonesboro) and (Ross) Thompson (Blytheville), and specifically because of the hard work and sacrifice of more than 75 law enforcement officers across the state, this morning, the drug dealers in Osceola and South Mississippi County suffered a substantial setback in their criminal endeavors. I appreciated these officers' hard work and dedication to make our community a better place to live and raise a family."

More arrests are expected in the case, Ellington said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android