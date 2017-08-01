JPD investigates shots fired call

Jonesboro police are investigating a shots fired call over the weekend on Self Circle. (Source: KAIT)

Jonesboro police are looking for the person who fired shots into a woman's home on Self Circle over the weekend.

According to police, the woman said she was asleep in bed and woke up after hearing one of the air mattresses in her bedroom deflating and her windows shaking.

The woman said that after the shooting happened, a neighbor told her that he was sorry that a guy he had a problem with went to his apartment and tried to kill him, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

