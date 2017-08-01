Hardy park project receives donation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hardy park project receives donation

A new park will be built in downtown Hardy after a $10,000 donation from Entergy Arkansas. (Source: KAIT) A new park will be built in downtown Hardy after a $10,000 donation from Entergy Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Hardy will now have the funding to build a new park, thanks to a donation from Entergy Arkansas. 

The utility company gave $10,000 to Hardy city officials Tuesday for the small park that will be built on Main Street. 

Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson said the city now has all of the money for the project, which will be built between two buildings where a mural is now located. 

The park will have a stage and amphitheater for music performances. 

