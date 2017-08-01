"Howl for Humanity" holds launch party - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

"Howl for Humanity" holds launch party

A program will help non-profit groups every time A-State scores a touchdown at home this season. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group of non-profit organizations in Northeast Arkansas is hoping that the A-State offense finds the end zone a lot this year, to help people in need.

The 4th annual "Howl for Humanity" event hosted a launch party Tuesday night. The program brings together A-State and Families, Inc. Counseling Services. Under the program, representatives are able to pick the date of a home football game where their group can get help.

Each home game touchdown will guarantee $250 for the non-profit group. One of those groups is Rivers of Recovery.

The group works with combat veterans to help them emotionally, physically, and mentally by teaching fly fishing.

Levi Crawford, an official with the group, said the group is successful due to public support.  

"What makes it so we can expand into new states and new communities is getting the community behind us and supporting us. Without the community behind us we can't take the veterans out and serve them," Crawford said. 

A minimum of $500 will be donated but there is no cap, officials said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

