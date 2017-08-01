Crimestoppers: JPD searching for two people - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crimestoppers: JPD searching for two people

Tristian McCullough (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Tristian McCullough (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
Robert Smith (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Robert Smith (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are needing your help in finding two people who have six warrants between them.

Jonesboro police are looking for 28-year-old Robert Green, of Jonesboro. JPD says Green has four failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro. 

And Jonesboro police are also looking for 19-year-old Tristian McCullough. JPD says McCullough has one failure to appear domestic violence warrant, and one non-payment of fines warrant out of Jonesboro. 

If you know the whereabouts of Robert Green and Tristian McCullough, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to CrimeStoppers. Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 274637 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that.

Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip.  Hit send and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future reward.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD investigates shots fired call

    JPD investigates shots fired call

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:15:58 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:47:09 GMT
    Jonesboro police are investigating a shots fired call over the weekend on Self Circle. (Source: KAIT)Jonesboro police are investigating a shots fired call over the weekend on Self Circle. (Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are looking for the person who fired shots into a woman's home on Self Circle over the weekend.

    Jonesboro police are looking for the person who fired shots into a woman's home on Self Circle over the weekend.

  • Hardy park project receives donation

    Hardy park project receives donation

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:25:36 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:45:50 GMT
    A new park will be built in downtown Hardy after a $10,000 donation from Entergy Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)A new park will be built in downtown Hardy after a $10,000 donation from Entergy Arkansas. (Source: KAIT)

    The city of Hardy will now have the funding to build a new park, thanks to a donation from Entergy Arkansas. 

    The city of Hardy will now have the funding to build a new park, thanks to a donation from Entergy Arkansas. 

  • "Howl for Humanity" holds launch party

    "Howl for Humanity" holds launch party

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-08-02 02:37:54 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:44:54 GMT
    A program will help non-profit groups every time A-State scores a touchdown at home this season. (Source: KAIT)A program will help non-profit groups every time A-State scores a touchdown at home this season. (Source: KAIT)

    A group of non-profit organizations in Northeast Arkansas is hoping that the A-State offense finds the end zone a lot this year, to help people in need.

    A group of non-profit organizations in Northeast Arkansas is hoping that the A-State offense finds the end zone a lot this year, to help people in need.

    •   
Powered by Frankly