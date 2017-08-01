Crimestoppers: JPD searching for two people

Jonesboro police are needing your help in finding two people who have six warrants between them.

Jonesboro police are looking for 28-year-old Robert Green, of Jonesboro. JPD says Green has four failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro.

And Jonesboro police are also looking for 19-year-old Tristian McCullough. JPD says McCullough has one failure to appear domestic violence warrant, and one non-payment of fines warrant out of Jonesboro.

If you know the whereabouts of Robert Green and Tristian McCullough, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to CrimeStoppers. Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 274637 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that.

Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future reward.

