2,000 customers of Craighead Electric without power, officials say

According to a post on Craighead Electric's Twitter page, an open breaker at the Harrisburg substation has resulted in 2,000 customers being without power.

The post noted that the breaker opened up around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said crews at the McCormick substation found a snake that was the cause of the outage.

A pair of blown fuses appear to be the worst of the damage, while repairs should not take very long.

