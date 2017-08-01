2,000 customers of Craighead Electric without power, officials s - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

2,000 customers of Craighead Electric without power, officials say

(Source: Craighead Electric Cooperative via Facebook) (Source: Craighead Electric Cooperative via Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to a post on Craighead Electric's Twitter page, an open breaker at the Harrisburg substation has resulted in 2,000 customers being without power. 

The post noted that the breaker opened up around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said crews at the McCormick substation found a snake that was the cause of the outage. 

A pair of blown fuses appear to be the worst of the damage, while repairs should not take very long. 

