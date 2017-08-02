Consulate believes Hispanics are being targeted

Some people in Little Rock believe Hispanics are being targeted in violent crimes.

According to a report by KATV, this comes after police investigated the robbery and murder of Evilio Castro Alvarez this past weekend.

Deputy Consul at the Consulate of Mexico Jose Aguilar said many in the community often carry cash with them. That's why his office has been pushing for them to get bank accounts.

Aguilar is also pushing them to talk to police if they’re a victim or a witness to a crime and to pay attention to your surroundings.

"You never know if somebody is looking at your movements,” Aguilar said. “And if you are very predictable into what to which is your regular routine, someday you may be spot and robbed."

Aguilar believes there are other things playing a role in this situations.

